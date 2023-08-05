Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into lunar orbit: ISRO

India
Chandrayaan-3 has successfully inserted into the moon's orbit, said ISRO. India's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 successfully entered the Moon's orbit on Saturday (August 5) at around 7 pm (IST). This success marks a significant milestone towards the lunar landing. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed that the Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI), placed the spacecraft into a stable lunar orbit.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2023
The spacecraft has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the moon.
Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) set for Aug 5, 2023, around 19:00 Hrs. IST. pic.twitter.com/MhIOE65w3V