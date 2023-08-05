Headlines

Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into lunar orbit: ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 has successfully inserted into the moon's orbit, said ISRO.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 08:12 PM IST

Chandrayaan-3 has successfully inserted into the moon's orbit, said ISRO. India's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 successfully entered the Moon's orbit on Saturday (August 5) at around 7 pm (IST). This success marks a significant milestone towards the lunar landing. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed that the Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI), placed the spacecraft into a stable lunar orbit.

 

 

 

 

 

