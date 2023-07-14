Chandrayaan-3 scripts new chapter in India's space odyssey: PM Modi after GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) lifts off

Headlines

IND vs WI: Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal as opener slams maiden Test hundred on debut

Delhi Floods: Yamuna water level comes down to 208.25 metres, floodwaters reach Supreme Court entrance

Was Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s relationship just a publicity stunt for Lust Stories 2? Find out

This man started with Rs 20,000, built Rs 1,000 crore company, one incident changed his life forever, his business is...

How Jawan is poised to shatter box office records of Shah Rukh Khan's previous success Pathaan, trade experts decode

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Inspects Damaged Drain At Vikas Bhawan

Delhi Floods: Yamuna water level comes down to 208.25 metres, floodwaters reach Supreme Court entrance

Chandrayaan-3 successfully lifts off from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre | ISRO Live

7 Indian superfoods to relieve asthma

Batters who have never got out on 0 in ODI

Monsoon: 10 Home remedies for fungal infections

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha, Monsoon kills many in India, electric shock kills 10 during rath yatras & more | DNA News Wrap, June 29

DNA | PM's US Visit: Analysing PM Modi's International diplomatic revolution

WTC Final Controversy: Steve Smith, Mohammed Siraj engage in a heated exchange, know what happened

How Jawan is poised to shatter box office records of Shah Rukh Khan's previous success Pathaan, trade experts decode

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Rohit Shetty heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue, says ‘there’s blockbuster written in every frame’

HomeIndia

spiritual

Chandrayaan-3 scripts new chapter in India's space odyssey: PM Modi after GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) lifts off

GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle lifted off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota as per the scheduled launch time.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 05:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully launching Chandrayaan-3 into the orbit and for scripting "a new chapter in India's space odyssey".

"Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!" PM Modi tweeted. 

GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle lifted off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota as per the scheduled launch time.

The journey from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft is estimated to take about a month and the landing is expected on August 23. Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days. 

One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth. Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country after US, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country’s abilities for safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 is the ISRO's follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was eventually deemed to have failed its core mission objectives.Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory after the orbit-raising maneuvers. Covering a distance of over 300,000 km, it will reach the Moon in the coming weeks. 

Scientific instruments onboard will study the Moon’s surface and enhance our knowledge. Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms.

Moon serves as a repository of the Earth’s past and a successful lunar mission by India will help enhance life on Earth while also enabling it to explore the rest of the solar system and beyond.Before the launch of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, PM Modi on said that July 14, 2023 will always be etched in golden letters in the annals of India’s space sector history.

“This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation,” PM Modi had tweeted earlier.

“Thanks to our scientists, India has a very rich history in the space sector. Chandrayaan-1 is considered to be a path breaker among global lunar missions as it confirmed the presence of water molecules on the moon. It featured in over 200 scientific publications around the world,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

“Till Chandrayaan-1, the moon was believed to be a bone-dry, geologically inactive and uninhabitable celestial body. Now, it is seen as a dynamic and geologically active body with the presence of water and sub-surface ice,” he added, asserting it might be potentially inhabited in the future.

Chandrayaan-2 was equally pathbreaking because data from the Orbiter associated with it detected the presence of chromium, manganese and sodium for the first time through remote sensing. 

This will also provide more insights into the moon’s magmatic evolution, PM Modi stated.The key scientific outcomes from Chandrayaan-2 include the first ever global map for lunar sodium, enhancing knowledge on crater size distribution, unambiguous detection of lunar surface water ice with IIRS instrument and more. The mission has featured in almost 50 publications. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

'Alvida Jaisalmer': IAS Tina Dabi embarks on maternity leave, shares heartwarming post

How to open SBI PPF account online, step-by-step guide

Tamannaah Bhatia unites with John Abraham ‘for a very special role’ in Nikkhil Advani’s directorial, Vedaa: See post

Suniel Shetty confirms crossover of Welcome with Awara Paagal Deewana, says 'we will hit it out of the park' | Exclusive

Explained: What is Watsonx, IBM’s new enterprise-ready AI and data platform

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE