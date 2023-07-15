Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's lunar mission worth Rs 615 crore to travel THIS long; check travel distance, more

Chandrayaan-3 is thought to be among the most economically efficient space missions as opposed to its previous generations, with a projected cost of Rs 615 crore.

The remarkable launch of Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, was observed by the whole country. At 2:35 PM, it was inaugurated from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh's Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Chandrayaan-3 is thought to be among the most economically efficient space missions as opposed to its previous generations, with a projected expenditure of Rs 615 crore.

The Chandrayaan-3 was initially announced in 2019 as a follow-up to the unsuccessful Chandrayaan-2 mission, and it was planned to launch in 2021. Nevertheless, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly slowed things down, and the launch finally happened today, July 14, 2023.

The Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), K Sivan, revealed to the media in 2020 that Chandrayaan-3 cost around Rs 615 crore. Out of the total, Rs 250 crore went into the lander, rover, and propulsion module, while Rs 365 crore went towards launch costs.

In contrast, the Chandrayaan-2 mission cost India Rs 978 crore, of which Rs 603 crore was spent on the orbiter, lander, rover, navigation, and assistance on the ground system, and Rs 375 crore on the geo-stationary spacecraft launch carrier. The rocket will travel more than 300,000 kilometres (186,411 miles), according to PM Modi, and will arrive on the moon in the "coming weeks."

3.84 lakh km must be travelled by Chandrayaan-3 on its own. On August 23 or 24, the spacecraft's lander is anticipated to perform a smooth arrival on the moon as an update to Chandrayaan-2, which was unable to do so. India will become the fourth nation to get on the surface of the moon if Chandrayaan-3 is able to do it.

