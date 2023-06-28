Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Chandrayaan-3: India's moon mission to be launched on July 13, says ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on July 13 at 2:30 pm, confirms ISRO. Know details of India's third moon mission.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 08:05 PM IST

Chandrayaan-3: India's moon mission to be launched on July 13, says ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 to launch soon | Photo: PTI

The launch of Chandrayaan-3 has been scheduled for July 13 at 2:30 pm, officials said on Wednesday. This is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. 

Chandrayaan-3 will be launched by the Launch Vehicle Mark-III from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and this is scheduled for July 13 at 2:30 pm, according to the officials.

The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100 km lunar orbit. It has a Spectro-Polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth payload to study the spectral and polarimetric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit. 

Chandrayaan-3 is India's third venture to the moon. The Chandrayaan-2 was laucnhed in 2019. The Vikram lander from the previous mission suffered a hard landing preventing the rover from being deployed as planned. Although it did manage to orbit the moon. 

Read: IMD weather forecast: Rainfall, thunderstorm expected in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad

(With inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad shot at in UP's Saharanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.