Chandrayaan-2 to engrave tricolour, Ashoka Chakra, ISRO logo on moon: Here's how

Chandrayaan-2, India's second lunar mission, is all set to create history when it will land on the moon in the early hours of September 7 (between 1:30 am - 2:30 am).

The Chandrayaan-2 mission consists of three components — the Orbitor, Lander and Rover. While the orbiter will revolve around the moon, the lander will remain static once landed, the rover will be moving on the moon's surface with speed up to 1 cm per second. In its entire lifetime, it can travel up to 500 meters.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-2: The journey so far

One interesting fact about the rover is that it will leave the signs of Ashok Chakra and ISRO logo on the surface of the moon as its tyres contain these logos. One tyre of the rover has Ashok Chakra and the other has ISRO logo. Therefore, while moving it will leave these Indian signs on moons surface.

Also Read: 'Prashant Kishor ka tuition ek minute me sarvanaash': Twitter after Mamata says 'Chandrayaan 2 is to divert attention'

In addition to this, the lander is also having a small tricolour. Since the moon has no wind and rain, these marks will stay there for centuries to come.

Ever wondered about Pragyan’s different parts and how it functions? Watch the full video to find out!https://t.co/EuL6Gf72Jd#ISRO #Chandrayaan2 #Moonmission — ISRO (@isro) September 6, 2019

It's now just a matter of a few hours when the entire world will witness the landing of Chandrayaan-2.

The Vikram module of Chandrayaan-2 will make a soft landing in the South Polar region of the moon.

ISRO chief K Sivan said that he is confident about the safe and successful landing of the spacecraft on the moon.

"We have done our jobs very well, now we are waiting for tonight's result. This would be a big event as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be coming tonight to watch the final descent of Chandrayaan-2," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the ISRO around midnight to watch final descent of Chandrayaan 2. Over 60 high school students across the country who cleared an online space quiz last month will watch the soft landing of the mission with the Prime Minister.