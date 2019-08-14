Chandrayaan-2 successfully enters Lunar Transfer Trajectory, will reach Moon's orbit on Aug 20

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Wednesday that the final orbit raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft has successfully been carried out on August 14, 2019, at 2:21 AM. Providing further details regarding the process, the premier space research agency in India said that during the orbit-raising manoeuvre, the spacecraft's liquid engine was fired for about 1203 seconds. With this, Chandrayaan-2 has now entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory. Earlier, the spacecraft’s orbit was progressively increased five times from July 23 to August 6.

The agency added that the health of the spacecraft is continuously being monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Byalalu, near the city. In an acknowledgement of India's remarkable technical progress, ISRO also said that ever since its launch on July 22 by the GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle, all the systems onboard Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft are performing normally.

Chandrayaan-2 will approach the Moon on August 20, as scheduled, and the spacecraft's liquid engine will be fired again to insert the spacecraft into a lunar orbit. Following this, there will be several more four-orbit manoeuvres to make the spacecraft enter into its final orbit passing over the lunar poles at a distance of about 100 km from the Moon’s surface, the organisation said.

These are the tentative plans for future operations after the Trans Lunar Injection:

Date Time Orbit around the Moon August 20 8:30 - 9:30 118 X 18078 August 21 12:30 - 13:30 121 X 4303 August 28 5:30 - 6:30 178 X 1411 August 30 18:00 - 19:00 126 X 164 September 1 18:00 - 19:00 114 X 128

The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft is expected to reach the moon's orbit on August 20

Subsequently, it has been said that the Vikram lander will separate from the orbiter on September 2. The two-orbit maneuvers will be performed on the lander before the initiation of powered descent to finally make a soft landing on the lunar surface on September 7.