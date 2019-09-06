Chandrayaan-2: Schedule, timeline of India's historic lunar mission

Chandrayaan-2, as planned and scheduled by ISRO, will be landing on the moon on September 7, 2019. If all goes according to ISRO's plans, Chandrayaan-2 will make a soft landing on moon's south pole, a region where no other country in the world has ever attempted any mission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with 60 students will witness the historic and momentous landing of Chandrayaan 2 on the moon.

Here's the tentative schedule of Chandrayaan-2 on September 7, the day of its landing on moon:

1:30 am - 2:30 am : Soft landing of Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander on the moon.

5:30 am - 6:30 am : Rover rollout from Vickram Lander.

8:00 am - 9:00 am : ISRO chairman likely to hold a press conference

Chandrayaan-2 entered the moon's orbit on August 20 and the first Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for the spacecraft was performed successfully the next day.

The Vickram lander and the orbiter separated from the GSLV Mk-III launcher on September 2.

India created history on July 22 when ISRO launched the country’s second lunar mission. Chandrayaan 2 seeks to explore the far side of the moon, a feat no other country has achieved yet. If this landing is successful, the 10-billion-rupee mission will allow scientists to carry out studies regarding the presence of water at the moon’s south pole.

Here is the complete timeline of the events preceding the landing of the Pragyan rover:

July 15, 2019: The launch of Chandrayaan 2 was called off about an hour before the launch due to technical snag.

July 22, 2019: ISRO successfully launched Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

July 24, 2019: First earthbound orbit-raising manoeuvre for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft performed successfully.

July 26,2019: Second earthbound orbit-raising manoeuvre for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft performed.

July 28,2019: Third orbit-raising manoeuvre performed.

August 3, 2019: ISRO released the first set of earth pictures captured by Chandrayaan 2

August 6, 2019: Fifth and the last orbit-raising manoeuvre performed

August 14, 2019: After revolving around the earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the spacecraft entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory.

August 20, 2019: Chandrayaan-2 successfully inserted into lunar orbit.

August 22,2019: ISRO released the first moon image captured by Chandrayaan-2's LI4 Camera.

September 1, 2019: The fifth and lunar manoeuvre executed successfully.

September 3, 2019: The first de-orbiting manoeuvre performed successfully in four seconds.

September 4, 2019: The second de-orbiting manoeuvre executed in nine seconds.

The Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission will make India the fourth country in the world to land a rover on the moon. It will also be the only country to land a rover on the south pole region of the moon.

(With ANI INPUTS)