Chandrayaan 2 performs 4th earthbound orbit-raising move

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully carried out the fourth earthbound orbit-raising manoeuvre for its lunar mission — Chandrayaan2, which has now stepped closer to Moon.

“Fourth earthbound orbit-raising manoeuvre for Chandryaan2 spacecraft has been performed successfully today (August 2, 2019) at 3.27 pm as planned, using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 646 seconds. The orbit achieved is 277x89472 km. All spacecraft parameters are normal,” the space agency said in a statement.

The next orbit-raising manoeuvre is scheduled for August 6 between 2:30 pm and 3.30 pm, the space agency said. The first, second, and third orbit raising manoeuvres were successfully carried on July 24, July 26, and July 29 respectively.

ISRO’s ambitious second unmanned Moon mission was put into motion on July 22, when the Chandrayaan 2 was injected into an elliptical orbit of 170x45,475 km by India’s heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV Mk III).