Chandrayaan-2 orbiter doing well, no sign of Vikram lander: ISRO Chief K Sivan

Headlines

Nayanthara angry at Atlee for making Jawan a 'Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone film', may not return to Bollywood: Report

India-Canada diplomatic row: US favours investigation into Trudeau's allegations

Wordle 824 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 21

Viral video: Man's electrifying dance to SRK's 'Chaleya' in theatre steals spotlight, watch

South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje ruled out of ODI World Cup 2023: Reports

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nayanthara angry at Atlee for making Jawan a 'Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone film', may not return to Bollywood: Report

Wordle 824 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 21

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

10 Undefeatable forts of  India

Most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in ODI World Cup history

Vegetarian foods to improve calcium levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Ayushmann Khuranna reveals why he stopped saying 'ladies and gentlemen': 'It is high time that...'

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

HomeIndia

India

Chandrayaan-2 orbiter doing well, no sign of Vikram lander: ISRO Chief K Sivan

A national-level committee is now analysing what really went wrong with the lander says Sivan

article-main
Latest News

Zee Media Newsroom

Updated: Sep 27, 2019, 06:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Sivan asserted on Thursday that Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is doing extremely well, adding that all the payload operations have commenced for the Chandrayaan-2.

However, he said that there is yet no signal from the Vikram lander. A national-level committee is now analysing what really went wrong with the lander said Sivan. He said after the committees submit the report, the ISRO might work on the future plan.

"Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is doing very well. All payload operations have commenced, it's doing extremely well. We have got no signal from the lander. A national-level committee is now analysing what really went wrong with the lander. Maybe after the committees submit the report, we'll work on the future plan. Necessary approvals and other processes are required. We are working on that," said the ISRO chief.

Earlier, Sivan had said that Gaganyaan mission is India's next priority. He had also said that the Chandrayaan-2 mission has achieved 98 per cent of its objectives.

Sivan had said in Bhubaneswar, "We are trying to set the target of achieving this mission by the next year. For this, we are working on different options. But first of all, we have to understand what really happened to the lander. This is our first priority now."

Chandrayaan-2 was India's first attempt at landing a spacecraft on the moon. Before India, only the US, Russia and China have managed to place a spacecraft on the moon so far. It was just 2.1 km from scripting history when Vikram Lander, carrying Pragyan Rover, lost contact with the space agency.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Microsoft Paint receives major update after 38 years, gets few Photoshop features

Meet Ruthvik Manyam, a KV student, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM; his package is…

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom's uncle Pawan Sachdeva reveals details about Raghav's outfit

'Parliament not place to work for growth of party but...': PM Modi at new Sansad Bhavan

Meet Divya Dwivedi, IIT professor who is as glamorous as a Bollywood actress, why is she in news these days?

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE