Chandrayaan-2 orbiter doing very well, all payload operations have commenced but no contact with lander: ISRO chief

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan on Thursday said that Chandrayaan 2 orbiter is doing very well.

Speaking to media, Sivan said, "All payload operations have commenced, it's doing extremely well. We have got no signal from lander but orbiter is working very well. A national-level committee is now analysing what really went wrong with the lander."

Adding further, Sivan mentioned, "Maybe after the committees submit the report, we'll work on the future plan. Necessary approvals and other processes are required. We are working on that."

Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander had an unsuccessful landing on moon's south pole as just moments before the landing, ISRO lost connection with it.

The Indian space organisation had earlier said that it would keep trying for 15 days to establish contact with the Vikram lander but so far it hasn't been able to.

However, even after Chandrayaan-2 didn't have a successful landing on the moon, ISRO said its mission's 95% objectives have been completed since it was able to successfully place Chandrayaan-2's orbiter into moon's orbit which has state-of-the technology and will keep performing its experiments on the moon.

The mission didn't face any problem till the time it was about to land on the moon, hence, the orbiter's life which earlier was projected for just a year will now be able to work for 7 years. Therefore, it will keep performing experiments using the latest technology.

Chandrayaan-2 is India's second moon mission. The Vikram Lander was supposed to land on the moon and roll out the rover 'Pragyan'.