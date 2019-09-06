Chandrayaan-2 live stream: Here's how you can watch the historic landing on moon

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan tells fans 'aap logon ke liye ganja bhi ho gaya', says Jawan is 'first and last film' where...

DNA TV Show: India gears up to host historic G-20 summit with global leaders in attendance

Esha Deol talked to Hema Malini before wearing bikini in Dhoom: 'When I asked...'

Khushi Kapoor shares how she is similar to her The Archies character, reveals how tackles strict dad Boney Kapoor

War 2 producer Aditya Chopra plans to release Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer on 2025's Republic Day weekend: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Full Match Highlights | Pathirana, Asalanka Shine In Sri Lanka's Victory

Khushi Kapoor shares how she is similar to her The Archies character, reveals how tackles strict dad Boney Kapoor

BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka shine as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets

9 foods that make you look older

8 Benefits of bitter gourd

8 signs of heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Full Match Highlights | Pathirana, Asalanka Shine In Sri Lanka's Victory

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Shah Rukh Khan tells fans 'aap logon ke liye ganja bhi ho gaya', says Jawan is 'first and last film' where...

Esha Deol talked to Hema Malini before wearing bikini in Dhoom: 'When I asked...'

Khushi Kapoor shares how she is similar to her The Archies character, reveals how tackles strict dad Boney Kapoor

HomeIndia

India

Chandrayaan-2 live stream: Here's how you can watch the historic landing on moon

ISRO chief K Sivan said that he is confident about the safe and successful landing of the spacecraft on the moon.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 06, 2019, 07:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It's now just a matter of a few hours when the entire world will witness the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on moon as India's second lunar mission is in the final stage of landing.

The Vikram module of Chandrayaan-2 will make a soft landing in the South Polar region of the moon early on Saturday between 1:30 am to 2:30 am (September 7).

ISRO chief K Sivan said that he is confident about the safe and successful landing of the spacecraft on the moon.

Also ReadChandrayaan-2: The journey so far

"We have done our jobs very well, now we are waiting for tonight's result. This would be a big event as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be coming tonight to watch the final descent of Chandrayaan-2," he added. 

Also Read'Prashant Kishor ka tuition ek minute me sarvanaash': Twitter after Mamata says 'Chandrayaan 2 is to divert attention'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the ISRO around midnight to watch final descent of Chandrayaan 2. Over 60 high school students across the country who cleared an online space quiz last month will watch the soft landing of the mission with the Prime Minister.

Here's how you can watch the live stream of Chandrayaan-2 when it lands on Moon on September 7:

  • Zee News TV and website
  • WION TV 
  • ISRO website
  • ISRO Twitter handle
  • Doordarshan (DD) YouTube channel.

Once 'Vikram' module of Chandrayaan 2 makes a soft landing on the moon on early Saturday, India will become the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to achieve the feat.

After revolving around the earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.

India's second mission to the moon was approved by the cabinet in September 2008, just before the launch of Chandrayaan 1. (ANI)

The Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to carry out a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to conduct a soft landing on the moon.

The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. India's second mission to the moon was approved by the cabinet in September 2008, just before the launch of Chandrayaan 1.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

IND vs PAK head-to-head record: Which team has upper hand? Check stats for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash

Neeti Mohan sings K-drama Goblin song Stay With Me, netizens say 'damn her Korean accent': Watch

Petrol, diesel becomes cheaper in Chennai, Noida, Agra and expensive in Gurugram; check fuel rates of your city

Government calls special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22, agenda unknown

Meet man who completed PhD at 21 from IISC, became IIT professor at 22, was terminated from IIT due to…

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE