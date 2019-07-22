Chandrayaan-2 launched: Here's a day-by-day break up of how it will get to the moon

India on Monday created history by successfully launching the country's second indigenous Chandrayaan-2 mission to the Moon, which injected the spacecraft into the Earth's orbit a week after its lift-off was aborted due to a technical glitch.

Chandrayaan 2, which will explore a region of the Moon where no mission has ever set foot, was launched at 2:43 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, situated in south coastal Andhra Pradesh, setting in place India's bid to return to the Moon.

The launch came exactly a week after the mission was aborted after a technical fault was detected less than an hour before the launch.

Once the spacecraft was successfully injected into the orbit, ISRO chief K Sivan announced that the Indian space agency had bounced back with "flying colours" after a snag stalled the mission on July 15.

"I am extremely happy to announce that the GSLV MkIII-M1 successfully injected Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft into the Earth's orbit. It is the beginning of a historic journey of India towards the moon and to land at a place near the South Pole to carry out scientific experiments and explore the unexplored," he said.

As the mission has been finally launched today, below is the day and phase-wise break-up of Chandrayaan-2 journey to the moon:

Phase Period

Earth-bound phase(TLI) Lift-off: 22 July which was today. This period will continue for 23 days (Day 1 to Day 23).

Trans Lunar Injection (LTT) Day 23: On 23rd day, Chandrayaan-2 will enter into Trans Lunar Injection phase.

Lunar Transfer Trajectory (LTT) Day 23 to Day 30: Chandrayaan-2 will enter into Lunar Transfer Trajectory phase and cover this journey in 7 days.

Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) Day 30: It will enter into Lunar Orbit Insertion phase on the 30th day from the launch.

Lunar Bound Phase (LBN) Day 30 to Day 42 (13 days): Chandrayaan-2 will enter in its Lunar Bound Phase (LBN)

Lander-Orbiter Separation Day 43: On this day, Chandrayaan-2 will enter in lander-orbiter separation phase.

Deboosting Day 44

Powered Descent Starts Day 48

Landing Day 48: Finally on its 48th day of the journey, it will land on the moon.

Meanwhile, PM Modi who was witnessing every happening from his office in New Delhi soon after Chandrayaan launch said, "Special moments that will be etched in the annals of our glorious history! The launch of Chandrayaan 2 illustrates the prowess of our scientists and the determination of 130 crore Indians to scale new frontiers of science. Every Indian is immensely proud today!"

"Efforts such as Chandrayaan 2 will further encourage our bright youngsters towards science, top quality research and innovation. Thanks to Chandrayaan, India's Lunar Programme will get a substantial boost. Our existing knowledge of the Moon will be significantly enhanced," the Prime Minister added.

Echoing similar sentiments, President Ram Nath Kovind, who had gone to Sriharikota to witness the aborted launch last week, congratulated the scientists and engineers for boosting India's space programme.

"The historic launch of Chandrayaan 2 from Sriharikota is a proud moment for all Indians. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers for furthering India's indigenous space programme. May @ISRO continue to master new technologies, and continue to conquer new frontiers," the President said.

(With inputs from ANI)