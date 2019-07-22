Chandrayaan-2 Launch Live on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter: Check out ISRO's historic moon mission

The 20-hour countdown for the launch of India's second lunar exploration mission began on Sunday evening.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in a post from its official handle on Twitter, has informed where to watch the live online streaming of the launch of Chandrayaan-2, its indigenous moon mission, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota at 2:43 PM today.

Less than an hour to go ! #Chandrayaan2 #GSLVMkIII #ISRO

Watch the live telecast from 2:15 PM IST on our website https://t.co/g7mtSzISgU and on DD National.



Youtube: https://t.co/6orr5njHF8, Facebook: https://t.co/CRR2We62Bn — ISRO (@isro) July 22, 2019

ISRO has said that the live telecast is available at the official website of the space research organisation -- and on DD National for television viewers.

Live streaming of the event is also available on the newly launched YouTube channel of the space research organisation, and on Facebook.

Chandrayaan-2 took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2.43 pm today. The 20-hour countdown for the launch of India's second lunar exploration mission began on Sunday evening.

ISRO chief K Sivan had said that Chandrayaan-2 will perform 15 crucial maneuvers in the days to come. Sivan said that all the preparatory works regarding the launch have been completed and technical snags that developed in the first attempt have been rectified.

The organisation had successfully completed the launch rehearsal of the Chandrayaan-2 mission on Saturday. The Chandrayaan-2 was scheduled to be launched on July 15. However, less than an hour before the launch, the mission was aborted after a technical snag was detected.

ISRO Chief said that Chandrayaan-2 will be landing on the moon very slowly. "It will land on the South Pole. There is a lot of scientific testing to be done regarding the mission. Scientists around the world are looking forward to the launch," said Sivan. It will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on Moon.

(With agency inputs)