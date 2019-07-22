Chandrayaan-2 Launch Live on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter: Check out ISRO's historic moon mission

Headlines

Miss Earth India, Miss Universe Japan, G20 countries' leaders come together for Ladakh International Fashion Runway

Indian football team set to miss Asian Games for second successive edition, Here's why

Senior BJP leader hints at alliance with JD(S) ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Viral video: Desi girl's sizzling dance in black attire to 'Deedar De' sets temperature soaring

Kajol trolled for asking Shah Rukh Khan to disclose 'real' box office collection of Pathaan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Miss Earth India, Miss Universe Japan, G20 countries' leaders come together for Ladakh International Fashion Runway

Indian football team set to miss Asian Games for second successive edition, Here's why

Senior BJP leader hints at alliance with JD(S) ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

AI reimagines Marvel superheroes as fashion models

8 exercises from Katrina Kaif's workout routine for toned body

7 richest women in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur as several houses set ablaze by arsonists

'The Fight Is On': Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia refute claims of 'withdrawal' from wrestlers protest

Missing Submarine: Breathless countdown for Titanic submersible left with few hours of oxygen

Kajol trolled for asking Shah Rukh Khan to disclose 'real' box office collection of Pathaan

Pankaj Tripathi's simplicity at airport wins internet, netizens say 'refreshing not to see brand ki dukaan...'

This Bollywood actress was first Indian to have Barbie doll modelled on her; it's not Priyanka, Kareena, Deepika, Alia

HomeIndia

India

Chandrayaan-2 Launch Live on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter: Check out ISRO's historic moon mission

The 20-hour countdown for the launch of India's second lunar exploration mission began on Sunday evening.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2019, 03:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in a post from its official handle on Twitter, has informed where to watch the live online streaming of the launch of Chandrayaan-2, its indigenous moon mission, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota at 2:43 PM today.

 

 

ISRO has said that the live telecast is available at the official website of the space research organisation -- and on DD National for television viewers.

Live streaming of the event is also available on the newly launched YouTube channel of the space research organisation, and on Facebook.

 

 

Chandrayaan-2 took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2.43 pm today. The 20-hour countdown for the launch of India's second lunar exploration mission began on Sunday evening.

ISRO chief K Sivan had said that Chandrayaan-2 will perform 15 crucial maneuvers in the days to come. Sivan said that all the preparatory works regarding the launch have been completed and technical snags that developed in the first attempt have been rectified. 

The organisation had successfully completed the launch rehearsal of the Chandrayaan-2 mission on Saturday. The Chandrayaan-2 was scheduled to be launched on July 15. However, less than an hour before the launch, the mission was aborted after a technical snag was detected.

ISRO Chief said that Chandrayaan-2 will be landing on the moon very slowly. "It will land on the South Pole. There is a lot of scientific testing to be done regarding the mission. Scientists around the world are looking forward to the launch," said Sivan. It will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on Moon.

 

(With agency inputs)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Three dead bodies found inside well in Rajgarh's Mana village

Mohit Raina reacts to failure of Prabhas' Adipurush, says 'the makers have to be...' | Exclusive

SBI surprises customers with loan rate hike: Interest rates increase by 5 basis points

Meena Kumari’s legacy to be immortalised by Kriti Sanon in biopic? What we know so far

Madhya Pradesh: Video of girl students bathing in govt hostel goes viral, parents file police complaint

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE