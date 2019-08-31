Chandrayaan-2 inches closer to moon as fourth lunar orbit manoeuvre performed successfully

The next Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre is scheduled to take place on September 1 between 6: oo and 7:00 pm.

Fourth lunar orbit manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 was performed successfully on Friday, taking the spacecraft one step closer to land on the south pole of the moon.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said the Chandrayaan-2 manoeuvre was performed at 6:18 pm Friday and it lasted for 19.25 minutes.

"The orbit achieved is 124 km x 164 km. All spacecraft parameters are normal," ISRO said on its official website.

Chandrayaan-2 is expected to land on the surface of the moon on September 7. It entered the moon's orbit on August 20 and the first Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for the spacecraft was performed successfully the next day.

India created history on July 22 when ISRO launched the country’s second lunar mission. Chandrayaan 2 seeks to explore the far side of the moon, a feat no other country has achieved yet. If this landing is successful, the 10-billion-rupee mission will allow scientists to carry out studies regarding the presence of water at the moon’s south pole.

The Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission will make India the fourth country in the world to land a rover on the moon. It will also be the only country to land a rover on the south pole region of the moon.