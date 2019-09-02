Chandrayaan-2: Another hurdle negotiated, Vikram Lander successfully separates from Orbiter

Chandrayaan- 2 passed another hurdle in its path to reach the moon.

The Vikram Lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter at 1.15 PM, ISRO said in a communique. The Vikram Lander is currently located in an orbit of 119 km x 127 km. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in its existing orbit.

ISRO is currently keeping a close eye on the health of the Orbiter and Lander.The next maneuver is scheduled tomorrow. Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to land at moon on September 7 at 1.55 AM.

Vikram lander will perform two deorbit manoeuvre to prepare for its landing in the south polar region of the moon.

The success of this mission will make India only the “fourth nation after the United States, China, and Russia to make a soft-landing on the lunar surface and the first nation to do so on the south pole of the lunar surface.