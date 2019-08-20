Trending#

Chandrayaan-2 achieves another milestone, enters into lunar orbit; next major challenge on September 2

Following this, a series of orbit maneuvers will be performed on Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft to enable it to enter its final orbit passing over the lunar poles at a distance of about 100 km from the Moon’s surface.


Chandrayaan 2

Photo: PTI

Updated: Aug 20, 2019, 11:58 AM IST

India second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 was successfully placed into Lunar (Moon) orbit on Tuesday. It is expected to land on Moon's south pole on September 7 between 1:00 am to 2:00 am.

Addressing media, Dr. K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO on the occasion of the successful insertion of Chandrayaan-2 into the lunar orbit on Tuesday said, "Chandrayaan-2 mission crossed a major milestone today, the precise lunar orbit insertion maneuver was carried out at 9 am for about 30 minutes and Chandrayaan 2 was precisely inserted in the defined orbit."

The duration of the maneuver was 1738 seconds. With this, Chandrayaan-2 has been successfully inserted into a Lunar orbit. The orbit achieved is 114 km x 18072 km.

"The next major event will happen on September 2 when the lander will be separated from the orbiter. On September 3, we will have a small maneuver for about 3 seconds to ensure that the systems of the lander are running normally," K Sivan said.

After today's insertion, a series of orbit maneuvers will be performed on Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft in the coming days to enable it to enter its final orbit passing over the lunar poles at a distance of about 100 km from the Moon’s surface.

The health of the spacecraft is being continuously monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Bylalu, near Bengaluru. All the systems of Chandrayaan-2 are healthy.

Watch: ISRO chief K Sivan speaking on successful insertion of Chandrayaan-2 into lunar orbit, upcoming challenges

