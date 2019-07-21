Chandrayaan 2: 20-hour launch countdown for India's second moon mission begins

Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

'Aap se zyada balls khel gaya': Ishan Kishan trolls Ajinkya Rahane, compares him with West Indies No.11 - Watch

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

XAT 2024 registration: XLRI Jamshedpur begins application process at xatonline.in

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

Thyroid: 10 remedies for Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism

Food items Hrithik Roshan eats for a muscular body

10 superfoods that help fight diarrhea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

DNA: Why has RBI withdrawn Rs 2,000 notes?

Siya Director Manish Mundra Reveals Why He Steers Clear of Typical Bollywood Glamour

New Parliament Building Inauguration: Adheenams hand over 'Sengol' to PM Modi

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

HomeIndia

India

Chandrayaan 2: 20-hour launch countdown for India's second moon mission begins

ISRO has successfully completed the launch rehearsal of the Chandrayaan 2 mission.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2019, 08:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 20-hour launch countdown of Chandrayaan 2, India's second lunar mission, commenced today at 6:43 pm ahead of its tomorrow's (July 22) launch which is scheduled to take place at 2:43 pm.

The July 22 (Monday) launch of Chandrayaan 2 will be the second attempt by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to launch its lunar mission after its earlier scheduled launch on July 15 at 2:51 am was called off following a technical snag discovered by the ISRO scientists. 

After the July 15 scheduled launch was halted, a retired chief scientist from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Gauhar Raza had said, "ISRO took a very responsible step by calling off the launch on July 15 after the scientists discovered an anomaly in the helium tank."

Earlier, ISRO has successfully completed the launch rehearsal of the Chandrayaan 2 mission. 

Speaking on India's second lunar mission, ISRO chief K Sivan said, "Chandrayaan 2 will be launched on Monday afternoon. All the preparatory works regarding the launch have been completed. Technical snags that developed in the first attempt have been rectified."

"He said that Chandrayaan 2 will be landing on the moon very slowly. "It will land on the South Pole. There is a lot of scientific testing to be done regarding the mission. Scientists around the world are looking forward to the launch," said Sivan. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Ajit Pawar gets Finance, NCP bags 7 berths

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif set couple goals as they jet off for vacation ahead of her birthday - Watch

Tomatoes to be sold in Delhi-NCR, Noida, Greater Noida at Rs 90 per kg, know how to get

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hairstylist pens sweet note for her 'healing journey' as actress takes break from films

Meet S Somanath, ISRO chairman and the brain behind Chandrayaan-3

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE