Chandranath Rath Death Case: Who was Pradip Jha? Suvendu Adhikari's ex-PA who died 'mysteriously' in 2013

This is not the first time a close aide of Suvendu Adhikari has died under mysterious circumstances. Before the death of Chandranath Rath, Suvendu Adhikari has lost two of his close aides in 2018 and 2013. These were Pradip Jha, PA of Suvendu Adhikari and personal bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty.

BJP scripted history by securing a historic victory by winning 206 seats out of the 294-member Assembly, and defeating outgoing CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC in West Bengal elections 2026. Since the results have been announce, the state of West Bengal has been gripped with post-poll violence. In one of the most shocking incident, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was allegedly shot dead in West Bengal’s Madhyamgram on Wednesday night, May 6. The close aide was identified as Chandranath Rath, who was chased, cornered and shot dead by unidentified assailants on a bike. He was struck by three, one in the head, one in the chest, and one in the leg.

However, this is not the first time a close aide of Suvendu Adhikari has died under mysterious circumstances. Suvendu Adhikari, who is now the frontrunner of BJP's CM contender for West Bengal, replacing Mamata Banerjee has lost two of his close aides in 2018 and 2013. These were Pradip Jha, PA of Suvendu Adhikari and personal bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty.

Who was Pradip Jha?

Pradip Jha was the former Personal assistant of Suvendu Adhikari in 2013, when Adhikari was a member of Trinamool Congress and was serving as a Member of Parliament from Tamluk. He was the primary manager of Adhikari's office in Durgachak, Haldia. Jha also worked as PA of another TMC MLA as well, Haji Nurul Islam, who died in 2024. Jha was also a Trinamool Youth Congress activist from Charakdanga in Barasat. His educational background was in business management and ran a travel agency. He reportedly handled Adhikari's MP funds.

However, Jha, who was 42 at that time, was found dead on a pavement on Kolkata's Strang Road on August 3, 2013. As per media reports, Kolkata police found a man lying unconscious on the road, and was rushed to a hospital. However, he was declared dead. An autopsy report revealed that he may have choked after consuming a significant amount of alcohol. However, his family alleged of 'foul play.'

Bodyguard found dead in 2018

Subhabrata Chakraborty, who served as Suvendu Adhikari's personal bodyguard, died under mysterious circumstances in October 2018. As per repors, he committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver at a police barrack in East Midnapore.