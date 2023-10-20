Headlines

India

Chandra Grahan in October 2023: Dos and don'ts for pregnant women during Lunar Eclipse

Chandra Grahan in October 2023: Here are some things pregnant women should keep in mind during Lunar Eclipse 2023.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

The final lunar eclipse of 2023 will be observed on October 28 and will begin at 11:31 pm and will end on October 29 at 3:36 am. Many nations around the world, including Asia, Russia, Africa, the USA, Europe, Antarctica and Oceania will be able to see the lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan. The eclipse will be observable in the Southwestern sky in New Delhi. 

A lunar eclipse occurs during a full moon when the Earth is positioned in a line between the Moon and the Sun. The shadow of the Earth created an illusion as if a black circular element was passing by the moon. Eclipses hold great significance in the world of astronomy and astrology.

The lunar eclipse will begin at 3:36 pm EDT (1:06 am IST on October 29) and it will end at 4.53 pm EDT (2.23 am IST on October 29). In India, this lunar eclipse will be visible from the night sky of New Delhi, as per in-the-sky-org. 

Pregnant women are encouraged to take extra precautions during the eclipse to prevent any unfavourable impacts of the lunar eclipse. Here are some things pregnant women should keep in mind during ‘Chandra Grahan’.

  • Pregnant women are advised to stay inside during the lunar eclipse because harmful rays could harm the developing foetus.
  • It is best to avoid using any sharp objects, such as blades, scissors, etc.
  • It's not permitted to eat anything during the moon eclipse. Pregnant women can, however, eat to take medicines.
  • Pregnant women should keep their home's windows and doors covered during the lunar eclipse.
  • To reduce any bad effects during Chandra Grahan, engage in meditation and mantra chanting.
  • According to popular belief, bathing before and after the Chandra Grahan is essential to avoiding the eclipse's negative effects.
  • During this celestial event, pregnant ladies should not wear any metallic jewellery, including bangles, pins, safety pins, etc.
  • Sleeping during a moon eclipse is unlucky, therefore avoid doing so.
  • During Chandra Grahan, pregnant women should refrain from working and instead rest entirely.
