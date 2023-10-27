Chandra Grahan 2023: Will Lunar Eclipse on October 28 be visible in India? Know timings, how to watch

Grandra Garahan 2023: This year the Lunar Eclipse is set to coincide with the Hindu festival of Sharad Purnima, also known as Kojagari Purnima.

After witnessing a spectacular Solar Eclipse on October 14, the last Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) of 2023 will take place on October 28-29 (Saturday-Sunday). A lunar eclipse is a celestial event that occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow. Saturday's eclipse will be a partial lunar eclipse when the Earth will come in between the Full Moon and the Sun.



This year the Lunar Eclipse is set to coincide with the Hindu festival of Sharad Purnima, also known as Kojagari Purnima or Kaumudi Purnima, which typically falls on the full moon day in the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin.

Will the Lunar Eclipse October 2023 be visible in India?

The Lunar Eclipse will be visible on October 28 (Saturday) in Asia. According to the reports by NASA, the Chandra Grahan will be visible in all parts of India. The duration of the eclipse will be around one hour and nineteen minutes.

When to watch the Lunar Eclipse in October 2023 in India?

At midnight, the eclipse will be visible to people in India. The duration of the eclipse will be 1 hour and 19 minutes. At 1:05 am it will start and will end at 2:24 am.

Where else will the Lunar Eclipse 2023 be visible?

The lunar eclipse will be visible in parts of the Eastern Hemisphere including Africa, Europe, Asia and parts of Australia. While people in America may not be able to see the lunar eclipse, in some parts of Brazil, the lunar eclipse will be visible during the moonrise.