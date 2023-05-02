Search icon
Chandni, love interest of Guddu Muslim, detained; she is married to another bomb expert from Atiq Ahmed’s gang

Guddu Muslim is currently on the run, and his alleged love interest Chandni has been taken into custody of the Uttar Pradesh police in search of the bomb expert.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 02, 2023, 09:51 AM IST

Guddu Muslim in CCTV footage of Umesh Pal murder case (File photo)

Guddu Muslim is one of the prime accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and is also known as Guddu Bambaaz for being a bomb expert in Atiq Ahmed’s gang. Now, his alleged love interest Chandni has been detained by the Uttar Pradesh police and taken into custody.

Guddu Muslim’s love interest Chandni had remained to abscond from her home for several days but was finally taken into custody by the UP Police on Monday, where she revealed major details about Atiq Ahmed’s close aide and her alleged boyfriend.

Guddu Muslim, who is also known as Guddu Bambaaz, is a bomb expert and was seen hurling bombs in the CCTV video of the Umesh Pal murder in Prayagraj months ago. The member of Atiq Ahmed’s gang has been absconding since then.

Who is Guddu Muslim’s girlfriend Chandni?

Chandni is a woman who lives in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and has close ties with the Atiq Ahmed gang, which was directly involved in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal and the prime witness of the murder, Umesh Pal.

Chandni is also the alleged girlfriend of Guddu Muslim, who was caught on CCTV camera during the Umesh Pal murder hurling bombs at the public. Guddu Muslim is currently absconding and was reportedly in touch with Chandni while he remained on the run.

It must be noted that while Chandni is the love interest of Guddu Muslim, she was also married to another member of Atiq Ahmed’s gang. Like Guddu Muslim, Chandni’s husband was also considered to be a bomb expert among the gangsters of Uttar Pradesh.

Chandni’s husband was reportedly friends with Guddu Muslim, and started visiting his house. This is how Chandni and Guddu Muslim developed a relationship. Now, Chandni’s husband and her children remain absconding.

Guddu Muslim had also left a special message for Chandi before going on the run, where he said, “Don’t worry, I am fine. Everything will be fine.”

READ | Atiq Ahmed’s aide Guddu Muslim ‘master of disguise’, has likely assumed Hindu identity: Police

