Chandni Chowk’s iconic, a near century old Annapurna Bhandar to shut down on..., due to..., know its history, connection with Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi

Chandni Chowk’s iconic sweet shop, Annapurna Bhandar, has been serving customers authentic Bengali delicacies since 1929. However due to legal issues the shop will be closed down in December 31, 2025. MM Mukherjee was founder of the shop whose grandson has been running the shop for the past 60 years

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 04:20 PM IST

    Chandni Chowk’s iconic sweet shop that has been serving people for almost a century is closing down. The long lines of customers in every season and round the year will not be seen, with the Annapurna Bhandar spot deserted after December 31.

    The Annapurna Bhandar is a sweet shop near Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib that has been standing there for 96 years, having become more than just a sweet shop for generations.

    With its quality and authenticity maintained, Annapurna Bhandar has been a go-to shop for visitors, travellers and all kinds of people seeking rest, delicious hot bites or just a place to savour old Delhi's flavour. One of the oldest shops in modern India, it has seen crowd and environment changing with political revolutions and historical events.

    What’s the story behind Annapurna Bhandar?

    The story of Annapurna Bhandar started with the story of Delhi as a British capital. From Calcutta to Delhi, the beginning was not just administrative but in the heart of the city brewed an idea of serving people.

    Among the officials shifted to Delhi was an employee of the British Railways, MM Mukherjee. He was forced to retire early due to a leg injury which led to amputation. However, instead of sitting ideal he started fresh.

    Mukherjee started the sweet shop in 1929 as he noticed a hunger and keenness for an authentic Bengali delicacies and food aspirations. The sweet shop became quickly popular as it introduced new varities among the dominant North Indian flavours.

    For the past 60 years, MM Mukherjee’s grandson, Mihir Mukherjee, has been running the popular shop. The 81-year-old third generation successor has been operating the shop since his early twenties with the same vigour as senior Mukherjee. “Everything here was made fresh every day. Nothing was stored,” he says.

    He often shares that Bengali sweets have a shelf life of barely 24 to 30 hours. This requires planned production aligning with the demand, and the shop skillfully does this. His cousins run another outlet under the same name in other areas of Delhi, however, the Chandni Chowk shop has been the original brand, the one that draws dedicated customers.

    Why did Annapurna Bhandar close?

    The shop’s closure is due to a three-year long legal dispute between the property owner and the Mukherjee family, who were tenants there. The landlord had demanded Rs 1–1.5 lakh per month which was impossible for the family as they were working with less profits.

    However, it was not just a family’s loss, but a loss of Delhi’s food history, a culinary legacy which cannot be recreated, it is a history once gone, gone forever.

    The shop had served former prime ministers and other prominent leaders including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi and former West Bengal chief minister Jyoti Basu.

