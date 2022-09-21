Chandigarh University row: Brother claims suspect Rankaj Verma's photo misused to circulate videos, he has been framed

Accused Rankaj Verma's brother Pankaj Verma

The brother of suspect Rankaj Verma in the Chandigarh University video leak case has alleged that Rankaj does not know suspect Sunny Mehta and that an unknown number used Rankaj's display image to disseminate the footage.

"On September 18, we sought the police to track the phone number using his display image. According to reports, Rankaj used to send movies obtained from Sunny to others. The police should look into which phone numbers the videos were sent to " on Tuesday, he informed the journalists in Dhalli.

Meanwhile, the police have investigated one Hoshiarpur youth, Mohit, and are investigating the role of a Jammu-based individual whose phone numbers were located on the seized phones.

According to police officials, the inquiry would be supported by forensic data following verification.

Having arrested three accused in connection with the Chandigarh University video case, the Punjab Police SIT is set to summon a fourth accused for questioning, who may have “blackmailed” the accused hosteller for shooting obscene videos of other women students.

The SIT questioned the three arrested accused -- the woman student and two men from Himachal Pradesh -- and also found some purported screenshots of WhatsApp chats on the mobile phone of the woman, which suggested that she was being “blackmailed”.

A senior police official said they are waiting for the forensic report of the mobile phone which will throw light on the complete WhatsApp chat to corroborate this.

