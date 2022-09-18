Search icon
Chandigarh University leaked video row: Students demand apology as protests continue

The 23-year-old accused, a resident of Rohru, has been handed over to the Punjab Police.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 10:08 PM IST

Image Credit: Twitter

On Sunday, a female student and her Shimla-based friend were arrested in connection with the alleged 'leak' of offensive recordings from Chandigarh University's campus. Massive demonstrations erupted on the campus when students claimed that 'private' and 'objectionable' recordings of many female hostel inmates had been posted on the internet.

The students claimed that recordings of approximately 60 girls bathing in the hostel were released. The varsity, on the other hand, released a statement claiming that just one video was circulated. Furthermore, it was captured and shared by the accused. They said that the girl made the video and shared it with a friend in Himachal Pradesh.

 

Following a day-long protest, there was widespread speculation that the university was attempting to conceal the facts. On the one hand, the university said that there was no suicide attempt and that they were willing to meet with students. Students, on the other hand, claimed that the university was hiding the "truth."

Students, on the other hand, indicated that they would engage in conversations with the vice chancellor only if they could do so freely in public. Students also claimed that the police used excessive force on the students who were protesting.

 

A student of the University alleged that the warden misbehaved with them and tried to disperse them while they were protesting. Students also alleged that the accused was provided protection by the college authorities, despite several complaints against her.

Meanwhile, Dr RS Bawa, Pro-Chancellor of Chandigarh University said that "there have been no videos found of any student which are objectionable except a personal video shot by a girl which was shared by herself to her boyfriend."

In the latest development, students have sought an apology from the management.

