Chandigarh University row: Students allege ‘suppressed facts’ in leaked video case, forensic probe underway; top updates

All accused in the Chandigarh University case have been sent to seven days of police custody, with an SIT probe ordered in the controversy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 11:54 AM IST

Students protest in Chandigarh University (Photo - Twitter)

As the controversy around the Chandigarh University row is intensifying, an all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been ordered to probe the matter. Meanwhile, all three accused in the case have been sent to seven days of police custody.

These developments have come after several hostellers in Chandigarh University leveled allegations against a female student, saying that she had recorded several objectionable videos of women students in the common washroom.

Also, a court in Mohali's Kharar sent the three accused, including the woman student, to seven-day police remand. Protests rocked the university campus in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday night over the issue, as per PTI reports.

Top updates in Chandigarh University row –

  • The three accused in the case – one female student and two men – who were arrested just a day after the controversy broke out, have been sent to seven days of police remand.
  • Police had earlier said the arrested student shared a video of only herself with a 23-year-old "boyfriend" and no objectionable video of any other student was found.
  • According to forensic investigations of the student’s device, which is designed to recover deleted videos, has not detected the videos of any other student on her phone yet.
  • Even though no other ‘obscene’ videos have been found on the phone of the accused, students have continued their protests, alleging “suppressed facts” in the case.
  • The university authorities too rejected "false and baseless" reports that claimed videos of several woman students in the varsity hostel were made and leaked on social media and distraught students had attempted suicide after the episode.
  • Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the SIT has been formed under the overall supervision of Additional DGP (Community Affairs Division and Women Affairs) Gurpreet Kaur Deo.
  • An FIR under Section 354-C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act has been registered in the matter, police said.

Mass panic broke out in the Chandigarh University hostel after several girls alleged that they were being filmed by another student while they were in the washroom or changing their clothes.

(With PTI inputs)

