Chandigarh University row: 3 arrested, no ‘obscene videos’ of girl students found on device; know top updates

Students protest in Chandigarh University (Photo - Twitter)

Two days after a row broke out in Chandigarh University over a student allegedly filming her hostel mates changing clothes and taking showers, three accused have been arrested in the case, which includes two men and one female student from the college itself.

After a preliminary investigation into the matter, the police in the area have only found a video of the woman in question on her phone and didn’t find any videos of any of the female students in the hostel, as alleged earlier. The woman had sent her own videos to her boyfriend, according to the police.

Top updates in Chandigarh video row –

The woman who was accused of filming other girls in the hostel has been arrested on the charges of voyeurism and under the IT Act. Her boyfriend, a 23-year-old man, has also been arrested, along with another man accused in the case.

An SIT team was formed to probe the matter after protests broke out in Chandigarh University after panic was triggered among young students. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also taken note of the crime, and promised a high-level probe.

In a statement issued on Sunday regarding the incident, Chandigarh University Pro-Chancellor Dr. RS Bawa said, "The rumour which is circulating through media that 60 objectionable MMS have been found of students... is totally false and baseless".

While speaking to news agency ANI, Mohali police chief Vivek Soni said, “So far in our investigation, we have found out that there is only one video of the accused herself. She has not recorded any other video of anyone else.”

The controversy in Chandigarh University broke out when rumours triggered panic among students about them being filmed inside their rooms and the washrooms, triggering a massive protest inside the campus.

Areas of the bathroom are currently being checked for hidden cameras and the accused woman’s phone is currently undergoing forensic tests, which can detect and recover deleted items.

The entire controversy broke out and made headlines after a protest took place on the Chandigarh University campus after midnight when students expressed concern that they were being filmed and their obscene videos were being released on social media.

