Chandigarh University row: Man from Shimla arrested for leaking 'objectionable videos', probe underway

A Shimla resident has been detained in connection with the 'leaked' video case at Chandigarh University. This is the case's second arrest. Earlier, the Punjab Police arrested a woman Chandigarh University student for allegedly capturing objectionable videos of hostel inmates.

Sunny Mehta, 23, of Shimla's Rohru, has been named as the suspect. The female student arrested in the case is also from Rohru.

The accused woman student knew the male, according to the Punjab Police.

Speaking on the matter, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said, "I've instructed police officers to cooperate with the Punjab Police. According to the information received, the boy who made (videos) viral is from Himachal. Legal action will be taken against him."

Earlier, The National Commission for Women (NCW) took notice of the massive demonstrations at Chandigarh University on Sunday in the aftermath of the leaked video incident. In the midst of a massive controversy over the situation, NCW chairman Rekha Sharma wrote to the Director General of Police, Punjab, requesting that a FIR be filed against the perpetrators promptly.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Sharma said the “matter should be dealt with strictly and without any laxity”. She also wrote to the vice chancellor of Chandigarh University to take “stringent action against the culprits in accordance with law”.

Taking to Twitter, the NCW chairperson said she spoke to the CP Punjab commission for women and was told that no suicide happened at the university over the issue.

Meanwhile, Ranjeet Ranjan, a senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP, expressed deep concern on Sunday about the alleged leak of 'objectionable videos' of some female students at Chandigarh University, saying that the Chief Minister of Punjab should go to the University campus and inquire about the entire incident rather than simply tweeting about it.

Speaking to ANI Ranjeet Ranjan said, “I think the Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann should go to the university campus and meet the students, what kind of incident happened, go and talk to them. If you can’t go then I will definitely go there. Strict action must be taken in this incident because this is a sensitive issue and should not be taken lightly.”

Amid the row over alleged objectionable videos of woman students of Chandigarh University going viral, the Chief Minister of Punjab ordered a high-level inquiry and appeal to all to avoid rumours.

Massive protests were held by Chandigarh University students in Mohali on Sunday after alleged ‘leaked objectionable videos’ of women students went viral.