Chandigarh University, cops say accused girl shared her personal video with her boyfriend; no video of other girls found

Protests at Chandigarh University in Mohali

Amid protests on the campus over “rumours” that some objectionable videos of women students were recorded, the Chandigarh University refuted the reports as “totally false and baseless”, claiming that no videos were found in the mobile phone of the accused woman.

“All the rumors of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless. No videos were found of any student which are objectionable except a personal video shot by a girl which was shared by her with her boyfriend,” the varsity said in a statement.

The Mohali-based university also refuted reports that several girls attempted suicide after the matter came into light. “There are rumours that 7 girls have committed suicide whereas the fact is that no girl has attempted any such step. No girl has been admitted to hospital in the incident,” it said.

During preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the woman student, who had been apprehended, had shared her own video with someone stated to be from Himachal Pradesh whose role is also under the scanner, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni said.

The protest took place past midnight at Chandigarh University campus located at Ludhiana-Chandigarh road. The university authorities, however, rejected reports that videos of several women students were made and shared on social media.

Earlier, describing the incident of the alleged video leak from girls` hostel in a private university as unfortunate, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

The Chief Minister said the daughters "are our dignity and pride adding that any such incident is highly condemnable". Mann said he "is peeved to learn about the entire matter and has asked the district administration to undertake in-depth enquiry about the incident".

The woman student involved in sharing the videos online has been taken into police custody. The police have also said an investigation into the matter is underway.