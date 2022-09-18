Chandigarh University leaked video row: Varsity to observe non-teaching days on Sept 19, 20, seeks faculty presence

Photo: PTI

A massive protest erupted on Chandigarh University's campus after ‘objectionable videos’ went viral of girls bathing and changing, the University released an official statement on Sunday. Chandigarh University has released an official statement saying that "September 19th and 20th to be non-teaching days for students in ChandigarhUniversity "due to some unavoidable reasons."

"However, all the faculty/ staff members of the Academic and Non-Academics Departments will report as usual in their respective departments," adds the notice.

Earlier, RS Bawa, Pro-Chancellor of Chandigarh University, “There is a rumour which circulating through media that 60 objectionable MMS has been found of different students. This is totally false and baseless. During the preliminary investigation conducted by the University, there have been no videos found of any student which are objectionable except a personal video shot by a girl which was shared by herself to her boyfriend".

He also clarified that no one committed suicide and neither was anyone taken to the hospital.

The varsity VC has agreed to assist with the probe. As per reports, the accused has been taken into the custody of Punjab police and a complaint has been filed under the IT Act.

