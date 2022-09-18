Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Chandigarh University leaked video row: Varsity to observe non-teaching days on Sept 19, 20, seeks faculty presence

Chandigarh University issue circular, states September 19 and 20 to be non-teaching due to unavoidable circumstances.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 05:35 PM IST

Chandigarh University leaked video row: Varsity to observe non-teaching days on Sept 19, 20, seeks faculty presence
Photo: PTI

A massive protest erupted on Chandigarh University's campus after ‘objectionable videos’ went viral of girls bathing and changing, the University released an official statement on Sunday. Chandigarh University has released an official statement saying that "September 19th and 20th to be non-teaching days for students in ChandigarhUniversity "due to some unavoidable reasons."

"However, all the faculty/ staff members of the Academic and Non-Academics Departments will report as usual in their respective departments," adds the notice. 

Earlier, RS Bawa, Pro-Chancellor of Chandigarh University, “There is a rumour which circulating through media that 60 objectionable MMS has been found of different students. This is totally false and baseless. During the preliminary investigation conducted by the University, there have been no videos found of any student which are objectionable except a personal video shot by a girl which was shared by herself to her boyfriend".

He also clarified that no one committed suicide and neither was anyone taken to the hospital. 

The varsity VC has agreed to assist with the probe. As per reports, the accused has been taken into the custody of Punjab police and a complaint has been filed under the IT Act. 

Read: 'All rumours are false and baseless', says Pro-Chancellor of Chandigarh University on objectionable videos row

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result expected soon at jeeadv.ac.in: See how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.