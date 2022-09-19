Chandigarh University 'leaked videos' row: Viral claims versus facts

Amid the ongoing row over ‘leaked objectionable videos’ of women students at Chandigarh University in Punjab’s Mohali, several media reports have been coming up with claims, which have been countered by the varsity as well as the state police department.

On Monday, the police formed a three-member all-women special investigation team to probe the charges levelled by students that a hosteller had recorded several objectionable videos of women students in the common washroom.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested a 23-year-old youth, purportedly the boyfriend of the accused hosteller, on charges that the latter sent the videos to him. Though Punjab Police has claimed that the accused only made her private video and shared it with the youth in Shimla, adding that no other videos were found in her phone.

Here are some of the claims that went viral, which have been countered or clarified by the university and authorities:

Claim: The accused hosteller several objectionable videos of at least 60 women students in the common washroom, while they bathed or changed clothes. Some students even claimed that the videos recorded by the woman student were even leaked.

Fact: The university authorities dismissed these allegations as "false and baseless". Police also said the student appeared to have shared a video of only herself with a 23-year-old "boyfriend" and no objectionable video of any other student was found.

Claim: Reports claimed that several women students attempted suicide after the came to light, and one of them even suffered heart attack.

Fact: Chandigarh University Pro-Chancellor R S Bawa said, “There are rumours that girls have committed suicide whereas the fact is that no girl has attempted any such step. No girl has been admitted to hospital in the incident.” Referring to a video of a student being taken in an ambulance, the SSP Soni said she had some anxiety problems and was fine.