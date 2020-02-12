Headlines

Chandigarh to finally get Sector 13 after 54 years of formation

Le Corbusier, who designed the city, considered number 13 as inauspicious and therefore, he did not include it.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 12, 2020, 11:33 AM IST

After 54 years of formation, the union territory of Chandigarh will finally get sector 13 that was missing since it was formed in 1966.

The UT administration has decided to rename eight areas of the city including Manimajra, which will be renamed to Sector 13 now.

Le Corbusier, who designed the city, considered number 13 as inauspicious and therefore, he did not include it.

Earlier, Zee Media had reported that the Chandigarh administration had proposed to rename Manimajra as Sector 13. Citizens were also asked for their opinions and objections in the matter. Although people did express displeasure, taking the matter to court, the authorities havr decided to add Sector-13 to the city by renaming the Manimajra area. 

It will now be known as Sector-13 (Manimajra).

Notably, suggestions were sought from residents out of which, around 60 people registered comments on the decision with the administration. Most people were said to be in favour of renaming. However, some also claimed that history is associated with Manimajra and therefore, it's shouldn't be changed. Apart from this, people argued that Le Corbusier, who made Chandigarh, did not keep Sector 13 and it would be an insult to him if now it is built now.

Keeping in mind the sentiments of the people, the Chandigarh administration has issued a notification with Sector 13 joined with Manimajra.

The official notification has already been issued and the new name will be changed on papers.

Apart from this, seven other places have got new names. Here's the list.

  • Sarangpur Institutional Area has been renamed to Sector-12 West
  • Dhanas including Milk Colony, Rehabilitation Colony, etc. has been renamed to Sector-14 West
  • Maloya and Dadu Majra has been renamed to Sector-39 West
  • Pocket No.8 below Vikas Marg has been renamed to Sector-56 West
  • Industrial Area Phase-1 has been renamed to Business and Industrial Park-1
  • Industrial Area Phase-2 has been renamed to Business and Industrial Park-2
  • Industrial Area Phase-3 has been renamed to Business and Industrial Park-3

The proposal has been given the final approval in the meeting of officials chaired by Administrator VP Singh Badnaur at UT Secretariat. These notifications were issued by the Chief Administrator of Chandigarh under the Punjab Reorganization Order 1966 under the Sub-section (2) of Sector-1 of the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulations) Act 1952.

