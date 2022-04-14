Chandigarh residents will have to pay Rs 5,000 fine for water wastage from April 15

With the rising temperature, Chandigarh is once again witnessing water shortage. In many parts of the city, water doesn’t climb up to the upper floors leading to more problems for residents. Considering these concerns, the municipal corporation has decided to impose Rs 5,000 challan on those who will be spotted wasting water.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will be launching a drive against water wastage from April 15. To execute the drive successfully, the municipal corporation has formed a special team that will take strict action against those wasting water against the orders of Corporation Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

Residents must be aware that those who install a booster pump directly on the water supply line will also have to bear the challan.

Leakage of meters, overflow from overheads and underground water tanks is also a reasonable cause for welcoming challan.

Authorities in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula have warned that people found watering lawns, washing courtyards and vehicles between 5:30 am to 8:30 am from April 15 to June 30 will have to bear Rs 5,000 challan.

It is important to note that if water wastage isn’t stopped even after this fine, then the authorities are allowed to disconnect water supply. As the amount of challan has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000, residents will have to b more careful than before.

In case someone fails to pay the amount, then the challan will be added to your water bill.