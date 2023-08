On Monday, several media reports stated that a bomb threat was called in at Elante Mall in Chandigarh.

However, it was later revealed that it was a mock drill by the police ahead of Independence Day. After the warning the entire mall was evacuated. As it was a public holiday, the entire mall was searched by a bomb squad.

More details awaited.