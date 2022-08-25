Search icon
In a first, Chandigarh MC opens ‘Steel Utensil Bank’ to curb usage of single-use plastic

“The ‘steel utensil bank’ has been opened to implement the concept of ‘3Rs’ - recycle, reuse and reduce,” an MC official said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

For the first time, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has launched a new initiative in the Union Territory to say "no to single-use plastic."

Named as “Bartan Bhandar”, it has been set up at the Maloya community centre.

"People from low-income families are provided free steel utensils to use at functions such as weddings, birthday parties, and other rites." Those who can afford it are charged Rs 5 per utensil per day," a staffer said.

"For large gatherings, people rent tents and crockery. People have been witnessed using plastic-like cutlery, which has been banned, at small occasions such as birthdays, rituals, or langars. It has an impact on our environment," the official told.

“We have engaged women, who are part of our Self-Help Group (SHG), for setting up of the ‘Bartan Bhandar’,” he said.

SHG members said that in addition to spoons, bowls, and plates, they supply gas, a 'kadhai,' and three 20-litre water bags. Steel crockery could be booked by calling 9646050752. The SHG team picks up the material and transports it to the desired area in its truck.

Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner said that there is an urgent need for everyone to recognise the need to reduce waste.

“This is as important as recycling and reusing waste. To further this purpose, the MC started training and hand-holding SHGs to start enterprises that reduce waste,” she told The Tribune.

“The first was ‘Bartan Bhandar’ which empowers the SHG to earn a livelihood and reduces use of paper, plastic or thermocol crockery. Next week, we will train SHGs to make incense sticks from floral waste as well,” she added.

