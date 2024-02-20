Chandigarh mayoral polls: SC declares AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar as winner, Mayor

It is evident that presiding officer made deliberate attempt to deface 8 ballot papers, the court said.

The Supreme Court has declared AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar as winner and Mayor of the union territory of Chandigarh. The apex court said that it is evident that presiding officer made deliberate attempt to deface 8 ballot papers. It has also ordered the prosecution of returning officer Anil Masih for misdemeanour.

READ | PM Modi launches Rs 32,000-crore worth development projects in Jammu and Kashmir