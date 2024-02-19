Twitter
Headlines

BAFTA Awards 2024: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer bags 7 honours, Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor

Meet man, husband of India’s most generous woman, donated over Rs 1890000000 last year, he is Narayana Murthy’s…

Chandigarh mayor Manoj Sonkar resigns, 3 AAP councillors join BJP ahead of Supreme Court hearing

Not Akshay Kumar, but this Hollywood star was Shankar’s first choice to play antagonist opposite Rajinikanth in 2.0

Vikrant Massey opens up about reason behind quitting TV industry: ‘When misogynistic content…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience moderate rainfall, check forecast for other states

BAFTA Awards 2024: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer bags 7 honours, Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor

Chandigarh mayor Manoj Sonkar resigns, 3 AAP councillors join BJP ahead of Supreme Court hearing

 8 famous French desserts 

Indian players with century and five-wicket haul in same Test match

Biggest Test defeats for England by runs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

EAM S Jaishankar's ‘Smart’ Reply On India-Russia Relations Leaves Antony Blinken Smiling In Munich

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights: Jaiswal, Jadeja Shine As India Beat England By 434 Runs

Watch! IAF's Rafale Roars Through The Sky Of Pokhran | Exercise Vayu Shakti-24

BAFTA Awards 2024: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer bags 7 honours, Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor

Not Akshay Kumar, but this Hollywood star was Shankar’s first choice to play antagonist opposite Rajinikanth in 2.0

Vikrant Massey opens up about reason behind quitting TV industry: ‘When misogynistic content…’

HomeIndia

India

Chandigarh mayor Manoj Sonkar resigns, 3 AAP councillors join BJP ahead of Supreme Court hearing

Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on allegations of irregularities in the vote-counting process, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Sonkar resigned from the post of Chandigarh Mayor on Sunday.

article-main

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 07:20 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors on Sunday evening joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the national capital. The three Aam Aadmi Party Chandigarh councillors who joined BJP are Punam Devi, Neha Musawat, and Gurcharan Kala in the presence of party National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, in Delhi. 

National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said Chandigarh councillors joined the party as they were unhappy with the treatment being meted out to them in AAP.

"Chandigarh councillors Punam Devi, Neha Musawat, and Gurcharan Kala have joined BJP today. They are unhappy with the behaviour of their party with them. BJP will respect them and they will help in the development of Chandigarh," Vinod Tawde told ANI. 

Neha Musawat, who joined the BJP alleged that the AAP party made false promises to us. "Today after getting inspired by the work of PM Modi, I have joined BJP," Musawat said.

Meanwhile, Punam Devi, who joined the BJP said that she joined BJP after getting inspired from the work done by PM Modi."I joined BJP after getting inspired from the works done by PM Modi... I have left AAP because they are a fake party," Devi said. 

The third councillor who joined the BJP, Gurcharan Kala said, "I belonged to BJP and I will also be with BJP... I have joined the party after getting inspired by the work of PM Modi."

Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on allegations of irregularities in the vote-counting process, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Sonkar resigned from the post of Chandigarh Mayor on Sunday.

The mayoral elections case is listed before the Supreme Court on February 19. Earlier on February 5, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the Returning Officer who held the Chandigarh Mayor elections, saying he was 'murdering democracy' and ordered the preservation of the entire record of the election process, including ballot papers, videography and other material, through the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said it is obvious that the returning officer had defaced the ballot papers.

"Is this the way he conducts the elections? This is a mockery of democracy. This is the murder of democracy. We are appalled. We will not allow democracy to be murdered this way. The man defaces ballots the moment he sees a cross at the bottom. This man should be prosecuted. Is this the behaviour of the returning officer?"

The top court also issued notice on a petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party's councillor Kuldeep Dhalor, who had lost the mayor election to Bharatiya Janata Party's Manoj Sonkar on January 30.

BJP's Sonkar bagged 16 votes against the 12 votes received by Kumar, despite having 20 councillors. The action of rejecting eight votes of the AAP-Congress alliance as invalid had sparked allegations of vote tempering.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who Is Shahjahan Sheikh? TMC leader and ‘Bhai’ behind Sandeshkhali violence, accused by BJP for sexual abuse

India win maiden Badminton Asia Team Championship title as PV Sindhu, Anmol Kharb shine in final against Thailand

Who is Sunetra Pawar? Ajit Pawar's wife who is likely to fight against Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha Poll

BJP National Convention: Party passes resolution to establish 'Ram Rajya' in India for next 1000 years

Not Ayushmann Khurrana but this actor was originally considered for Badhaai Ho, after rejecting he said...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE