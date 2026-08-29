Chandigarh horror: 28-year-old influencer tied to tree and set on fire; dies in hospital

Social media influencer Manjeet Kaur died at PGIMER weeks after she was allegedly abducted from Chandigarh, taken to Morinda and set on fire.

A 28-year-old social media influencer, Manjeet Kaur, died during treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on August 26 after suffering severe burn injuries in an alleged abduction and attack.

Following her death, Chandigarh Police registered a case against two people, identified as Shubhi and Pinda, based on a complaint filed by Manjeet's mother, Kanta Devi.

Allegedly abducted from Chandigarh

According to the complaint, Manjeet was called by the two suspects on the night of July 3 and asked to meet near a liquor shop in Sector 34, Chandigarh. Her mother alleged that when Manjeet reached the spot, she was forcibly pushed into a car and taken to Morinda. She was allegedly assaulted, tied to a mulberry tree and set on fire.

An acquaintance reportedly spotted her in flames, put out the fire with a blanket and rushed her to a hospital.

Manjeet briefly regained consciousness

Due to her critical condition, Manjeet was first shifted to a hospital in Mohali and later admitted to PGIMER on July 9. She remained unconscious for several weeks before reportedly regaining consciousness briefly on August 5. During this time, she allegedly told her family about the attack.

However, her condition later worsened, and she died on August 26.

Police launch search for suspects

After Manjeet's death, Sector 34 police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to kidnapping, murder and joint criminal liability. Police said Manjeet was a divorcee and is survived by her seven-year-old son. According to police sources, she was allegedly in a live-in relationship with one of the accused.

Police teams are carrying out raids to trace Shubhi and Pinda. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the route between Chandigarh and Morinda and questioning Manjeet's family members and friends as part of the investigation.