Chandigarh Covid Update: Night curfew lifted; schools, colleges to resume from February 14

Considering the declining number of Covid-19 cases, the Chandigrah Administration has lifted night curfew in the union territory. As part of the new rules, schools, colleges and coaching institutes can now open from February 14.

The new guidelines released on Thursday state that Rock Garden and Chandigarh Bird Park will reopen from February 12.

According to the official release by Chandigarh Disaster Management Authority, the latest order will come into force with effect from Friday. The guidelines released as part of the order will remain applicable until further orders.

As per the newly released guidelines, restrictions on movement of individuals from 12:30 am to 5 am for all non-essential activities have been removed.

The Chandigarh Bird Park and Rock Garden will be allowed to open from February 12. All schools, colleges and coaching centres will be permitted to start functioning at full capacity in hybrid (online and offline mode) for all classes on February 14.

The detailed order states that all prior restrictions imposed on markets, shops, apni mandis, multiplexes, sports complexes, establishments, malls, restaurants, hotels, bars, cinema halls, museums, swimming pools, gyms, spas and health centres have been removed. However, gatherings for any purpose shall remain restricted to 200 persons indoors and 500 persons for outdoors.

The union territory reported 123 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. With this, the state’s total Covid-19 tally now stands at 91,019 cases. One more Covid-19 death was reported in the past 24 hours. The state’s death toll has now reached to 1,144. The total number of active cases in the city are 1,011.