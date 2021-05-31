Chandigarh: COVID-19 restrictions extended till June 9

The Chandigarh administration on Monday decided to extend the COVID-19 restrictions till June 9. The decision comes as the city has seen a decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the last few days.

As per an official release, the restrictions will remain in place till 6 am on June 9. A COVID-19 review meeting was chaired by Chandigarh Administrator and Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore on Monday.

More relaxations have been given to some shops and the opening time has also been extended by an hour. From earlier till 3 pm, shops will now be allowed to open from 9 am till 4 pm.

"After having detailed discussions with Medical experts and officers, it was decided to continue the existing #CovidRestrictions until 6 AM on June 9 with few modifications. All shops will be allowed to open in #Chandigarh from 9AM to 4PM," Badnore tweeted.

The adminsitration has allowed reopening of barber shops and salons. However, spa and massage centres will continue to remain closed. Moreover, all sports facilities are now opened for sportspersons but they will have to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocol. Swimming pools and gyms will remain closed though.

The city is already under night curfew on weekdays from 6 pm till 5 am. The weekend curfew remains in place from 6 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday.