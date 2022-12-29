Chandigarh: All public vehicles to have panic button, location tracking from January 1

The Chandigarh administration's transport department has issued a notification mandating the installation of vehicle location tracking (VLT) devices and panic buttons for all public sector cars starting on January 1, 2023.

According to ANI, on instructions from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Government of India, a directive has been issued in this regard.

The UT administration has mandated the installation of vehicle location tracking devices and panic buttons for public service vehicles (maxi cabs, motor cabs, buses) in Chandigarh in accordance with the directives given by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

(Also Read: Greater Noida Authority approves new Noida-Greater Noida Metro route, to send proposal to Centre)

These requirements are outlined in Rule 125(H) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules of 1989, Sub-Rule 5 of Rule 90 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules of 1989, and Sub-Rule 1 of Rule 129 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules.

"All specified registered vehicles shall have to comply with requirements before January 31, 2023, and all Specified New Vehicles shall have to comply with the same at the time of registration of the vehicle," it said.

These devices must be installed in all Chandigarh-registered public service cars.