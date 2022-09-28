Chandigarh Airport to be renamed after Bhagat Singh today: Why political parties are rushing to claim credit on 'yellow'

Bhagat Singh - File Photo

The Chandigarh airport will be officially renamed after Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter today. The airport at Mohali will now be called ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh’.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on the name change during his last ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be officially christening the airport in a ceremony on the 115th birth anniversary of the icon.

The ceremony will be attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, among other dignitaries.

The announcement by the prime minister had triggered a race to claim credit for the decision.

“Finally our efforts paid off. On behalf of entire Punjab, we welcome the decision of naming the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji,” Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said in a tweet in Punjabi. A similar sentiment was expressed by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Aam Aadmi Party has adopted the freedom fighter and his thoughts as one of its guiding ideologies. But, AAP is not the only party which claims to have revered the martyr.

The Print quoted an AAP functionary saying that with the BJP putting Mahatma Gandhi at the centre of its governance, AAP had to have a different legacy. “Unlike Gandhi, who also has haters in certain political sections affiliated to the right wing, Bhagat Singh is respected both by the Right and the Left. Bhagat Singh is respected across the nation and his legacy does not polarise voters,” he was quoted as saying.

According to a report by The Week, AAP has emphasised carrying on the legacy of two figures – Dr BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh – from India’s independence struggle, hoping that this will provide it with a nationalistic identity distinct from established parties such as the Congress and the BJP.