Punjab and its neighbouring Haryana on Saturday agreed to name the Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 06:05 AM IST

Chandigarh airport to be named as Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh International Airport
Photo: Twitter/ @IXCairport

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab, his first after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in the state, Punjab and its neighbouring Haryana on Saturday agreed to name the Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.

An announcement in this regard was made after a joint meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. Mann later announced the news in a tweet.

For almost a decade, Punjab wanted to name the airport as Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali, but Haryana had objected to the word Mohali.

Also, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha had also passed a resolution to name the airport as Shaheed-E-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali.

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha had passed a resolution to rename the airport, but with the use of the word Chandigarh.

