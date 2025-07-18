Chandan Mishra Murder Case: Who is Tauseef Badshah, gang leader behind killing of gangster in Patna hospital, know all about him

CCTV footage that has now gone viral shows five men calmly walking into the hospital. Leading the group was Tauseef Badshah, holding a gun openly, his face uncovered.

In a shocking act of violence, a gangster was gunned down inside Patna’s Paras Hospital in broad daylight on Thursday. CCTV footage that has now gone viral shows five men calmly walking into the hospital. Leading the group was Tauseef Badshah, holding a gun openly, his face uncovered. Within minutes, gangster Chandan Mishra lay dead in the ICU.

Mishra, who had 24 criminal cases against him including 12 murder charges, was out on parole for medical treatment. He had been admitted to the hospital under police guard. But on Thursday morning, the attackers entered the hospital without resistance, made their way to the ICU, fired multiple shots, and escaped.

By 7:30 am, the incident had been reported. By 8:00 am, the CCTV footage was all over social media. Police quickly identified all five attackers. Tauseef’s movements stood out—he walked in and out without fear or urgency, unlike the others who ran after firing.

Later, photos surfaced showing Tauseef riding away on a bike with two others, one hand in the air holding a pistol. Another image showed one of the attackers celebrating with both arms raised.

Police say Tauseef is from Phulwari Sharif in Patna. His father runs a hardware store, and his mother is a teacher. He studied at Saint Karen’s School and has a criminal history, including a case under the Arms Act. Recently, he had started taking contracts for killings, according to NDTV.

Investigators believe the murder was due to an old rivalry between Mishra and gangster Sheru. Once part of the same gang, they reportedly had a fallout in Bhagalpur jail. Mishra later broke off and started operating under the same gang name.

The killing has triggered political outrage. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the government, asking if anyone in Bihar is safe.