Have you ever seen a snake ‘yawning’? Viral video with over 11 million views will leave you stunned

Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood celebs 'grasshoppers', says can't be friends with them: 'Will be very shocked to...'

Ayurvedic remedies: 5 drinks to manage heart health naturally

9 blockbusters, including one Hollywood film, Shah Rukh Khan rejected

5 countries where senior citizens are the happiest

Top 8 biggest openers of Bollywood in 2024

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

Ayurvedic remedies: 5 drinks to manage heart health naturally

This box office disaster had 4 stars, copied scenes from Hollywood classics, director quit films, movie later became...

7 common unhealthy foods you should avoid, warns WHO

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

This box office disaster had 4 stars, copied scenes from Hollywood classics, director quit films, movie later became...

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

India

Champai Soren to join BJP? Ex-Jharkhand CM lands in Delhi amid switchover buzz

Soon after arriving at Delhi's Airport, former Jharkhand chief minister and senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren ignored questions on the potential defection and said, "I have come here for my personal work."

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 02:09 PM IST

Champai Soren to join BJP? Ex-Jharkhand CM lands in Delhi amid switchover buzz
Former Jharkhand chief minister and senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren lands in Delhi today speculation of him joining the BJP. There have been speculations regarding his possible defection in the run-up to this year's Jharkhand assembly elections.
 
Soon after arriving at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi, Soren said, "I have come here for my personal work," ignoring enquiries about the possible defection. 

Sources claim that yesterday in Kolkata, the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari met with the former chief minister of Jharkhand. Soren has been accompanied by four other JMM leaders on his trip to the nation's capital.

However, Soren has openly denied the rumours. "I'm not aware of any such rumours or conjecture... I am where I am "On Saturday, he declared.

In February of this year, Soren became the Chief Minister of Jharkhand after Hemant Soren was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a well-known money laundering case. His time as Jharkhand's 12th Chief Minister was short-lived, as he resigned in July to allow Hemant Soren to take over as the state's leader.

Speculation has been fuelled by Soren's visit to Delhi, especially as he is scheduled to meet with BJP leaders while there. This transpires following his previous encounter with former JMM lawmaker Lobin Hembrom, who is purportedly in communication with leaders of the BJP. Mr. Soren, however, minimised the importance of this meeting by characterising it as a standard conversation. The anti-defection rule recently resulted in Mr. Hembrom's disqualification as a JMM MLA.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Have you ever seen a snake ‘yawning’? Viral video with over 11 million views will leave you stunned

Intersection of Semiconductor Technology and AI: Apoorva Reddy Proddutoori's contributions

What is the price of Neeraj Chopra's Javelin and Manu Bhaker's pistol?

World's largest private residence is in India, bigger than Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia, it is in…

How world's heaviest man lost 542 kg: Weight loss diet, workout, transformation journey

Ayurvedic remedies: 5 drinks to manage heart health naturally

This box office disaster had 4 stars, copied scenes from Hollywood classics, director quit films, movie later became...

7 common unhealthy foods you should avoid, warns WHO

In pics: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Sikkim

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

