Bigg Boss 11 contestant alleges friend raped her, police begins investigation after she files FIR

Why Pursue an MS in Machine Learning: Uncovering the Benefits

7 Best CLAT Coaching in Delhi (Fees, Contact, Location & Other Info)

Dharmendra holds Iranian dancer close to him in throwback photo, Reddit says 'but he wouldn't allow his daughters to...'

'Rahul Gandhi's car window pane smashed due to...': Congress clarifies after security lapse charge in Malda

Why Pursue an MS in Machine Learning: Uncovering the Benefits

7 Best CLAT Coaching in Delhi (Fees, Contact, Location & Other Info)

8 ways to get relief from constipation 

Foods that open blood vessels naturally

5 actresses who failed to give single hit with Shah Rukh Khan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Bigg Boss 11 contestant alleges friend raped her, police begins investigation after she files FIR

Dharmendra holds Iranian dancer close to him in throwback photo, Reddit says 'but he wouldn't allow his daughters to...'

Not Ameesha Patel, Akshaye Khanna, but these actors were first considered for Abbas-Mustan's Humraaz

Who is Champai Soren, new chief minister of Jharkhand?

Champai Soren has been appointed as the new chief minister of Jharkhand on Tuesday (Jan 31).

article-main

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 08:48 PM IST

Edited by

Champai Soren has been appointed as the new chief minister of Jharkhand after former CM Hemant Soren hands in his resignation on Tuesday (Jan 31), confirmed Jharkhand Minister Banna Gupta.

Banna Gupta says, "We have chosen Champai Soren as the leader of the Legislative Party. We came to the Raj Bhawan to request the Governor for the oath ceremony." 

Champai Soren is a member of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly and a member of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. Before becoming the CM, Champai Soren held the post of Cabinet Minister of Trasport, Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste and Backward class welfare in the cabinet of Hemant Soren.

