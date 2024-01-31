Who is Champai Soren, new chief minister of Jharkhand?

Champai Soren has been appointed as the new chief minister of Jharkhand on Tuesday (Jan 31).

Champai Soren has been appointed as the new chief minister of Jharkhand after former CM Hemant Soren hands in his resignation on Tuesday (Jan 31), confirmed Jharkhand Minister Banna Gupta.

Banna Gupta says, "We have chosen Champai Soren as the leader of the Legislative Party. We came to the Raj Bhawan to request the Governor for the oath ceremony."

Champai Soren is a member of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly and a member of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. Before becoming the CM, Champai Soren held the post of Cabinet Minister of Trasport, Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste and Backward class welfare in the cabinet of Hemant Soren.