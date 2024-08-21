'I had mentioned...': Champai Soren likely to float new party amid rift with JMM

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Gujarat: First Vande Bharat metro to run between Vadodara and Ahmedabad, trial runs soon, top speed to be...

India to set up 50 e-commerce export hubs by 2030, plans to raise Rs…

Meet man, who left job at Microsoft, now runs company worth Rs 39832 crore, his business is...

Smart Investments Begin Here: Orris Infrastructure

Cost-Effective Pvt Ltd Company Registration: Check Tips And Tricks

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gujarat: First Vande Bharat metro to run between Vadodara and Ahmedabad, trial runs soon, top speed to be...

Gujarat: First Vande Bharat metro to run between Vadodara and Ahmedabad, trial runs soon, top speed to be...

India to set up 50 e-commerce export hubs by 2030, plans to raise Rs…

India to set up 50 e-commerce export hubs by 2030, plans to raise Rs…

Smart Investments Begin Here: Orris Infrastructure

Smart Investments Begin Here: Orris Infrastructure

7 tips to keep your anger in control

7 tips to keep your anger in control

Wrestlers with most WWE world titles

Wrestlers with most WWE world titles

7 habits to increase longevity

7 habits to increase longevity

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

Ramayana casting director Mukesh Chhabra lands Ranbir's film in trouble with shocker: 'Ravana was right, woh pyaar...'

Ramayana casting director Mukesh Chhabra lands Ranbir's film in trouble with shocker: 'Ravana was right, woh pyaar...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

HomeIndia

India

'I had mentioned...': Champai Soren likely to float new party amid rift with JMM

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has revealed his plans to form a new political outfit amid growing tensions with JMM.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 05:31 PM IST

'I had mentioned...': Champai Soren likely to float new party amid rift with JMM
Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren (File photo/ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Amid the reports of his rift with the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in Jharkhand, former state Chief Minister Champai Soren on Wednesday, i.e., August 21, revealed his plans to float a new political party. 

"I had mentioned three options - retirement, organisation, or friend. I will not retire; I will strengthen the party, a new party, and if I meet a good friend on the way, then will move ahead with them," Hindustan Times has quoted Soren as saying. 

When reminded that Jharkhand will go into polls soon and that he has not much time to form a new party, he said, "That is not your problem", adding that when 30,000-40,000 workers can arrive within a day, he won't face any problems floating a new party, reported the newspaper. 

Champai Soren's decision follows a period of, what he described as 'bitter humiliation', during his tenure as the CM. Earlier, he had hinted at his growing dissatisfaction with the party. 

In a post on 'X', Soren wrote, "After so much humiliation, I was forced to look for an alternative path". 

Hinting at the possibility of forming a new political outfit, he continued, "I had three options. First to retire from politics, second to float a separate outfit, and third, if I find any ally, to carry forward with them. From that day till today, and till the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, all options are open for me in this journey". 

Notably, the former chief minister had assumed office on February 2, following the resignation and subsequent arrest of then-CM and JMM's executive president Hemant Soren in an alleged money-laundering case. However, he had to resign from his post after Hemant Soren got released on a bail. At that time too, there were reports of Champai Soren being dissapointed with the party's top leadership, after reportedly being 'sidelined'. 

Meanwhile, there were speculations of the former Chief Minister jumping ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Sunday, he arrived in Delhi, fueling the speculations. 

Jharkhand BJP Chief Babulal Marandi later clarified that no discussions had taken place with Champai Soren regarding his switch to the party. 

"No talk was held yet with Champai Soren. He is a seasoned politician and has been part of the separate Jharkhand movement. He will himself decide his own path," Hindustan Times has quoted Marandi as saying. 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Yash Dayal shares his experience with Virat Kohli, says, 'I don't feel like…'

Yash Dayal shares his experience with Virat Kohli, says, 'I don't feel like…'

Gautam Adani plans to buy this company of Anil Ambani in Rs 3000 crore deal in...

Gautam Adani plans to buy this company of Anil Ambani in Rs 3000 crore deal in...

Vinesh Phogat to enter politics? Report says she is likely to contest against...

Vinesh Phogat to enter politics? Report says she is likely to contest against...

Nita Ambani to get richer due to this move of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, she is set to earn Rs...

Nita Ambani to get richer due to this move of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, she is set to earn Rs...

Vinesh Phogat finally smiles again as she receives gold medal after Paris Olympics heartbreak

Vinesh Phogat finally smiles again as she receives gold medal after Paris Olympics heartbreak

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement