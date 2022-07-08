Challenging Eknath Shinde’s government, Uddhav Thackeray urges for mid-term elections in Maharashtra

File photo

After Eknath Shinde and his rebel faction, along with assistance from BJP, overturned the Maha Vikas Aghadi and formed their own government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has been launching attacks on the newly formed alliance.

Now, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has challenged the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra, calling for mid-term elections in the state. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asserted that the 'bow and arrow' symbol will remain with the original party.

Demanding mid-term elections in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray further said that people should be allowed to take a stand on the toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him.

Addressing a press conference here, Thackeray said the change of power in the state could have happened with grace and in a dignified manner in 2019 and not with "betrayal" as was done last week. He was referring to the Sena and BJP's parting of ways after the 2019 Assembly poll results over the issue of the rotational chief minister.

Further, Thackeray launched fresh attacks on both, Shiv Sena’s rebel faction and the BJP in his address. The former CM hit out at the rebel Shiv Sena group for keeping mum when the BJP targeted and "abused" him and his family in the last two-and-a-half years.

Without naming newly-appointed CM Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray said, “You keep in touch with them and betray your own party like this.” Thackeray had tendered his resignation from the CM post soon after the Supreme Court had ordered a floor test for the MVA government to prove its majority.

While fighting for the original “bow and arrow” symbol for the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray said that the rebel faction of the party is “trying to create confusion”. He further said that a “false impression is being created”, urging people not to fall for it.

"They are trying to spread confusion... There’s a difference between a legislature party and the registered political party in the field... No matter how many legislators go away, the party doesn’t cease to exist. A false impression is being created in peoples’ minds, don’t fall it," Thackeray said, as per IANS reports.

(With PTI, IANS inputs)

