Challenge gone wrong: Man dies in UP after eating 41 eggs for Rs 2,000 bet

A man from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district died due to overeating after participating in a bizarre 'challenge' with his friend on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Subhash Yadav, a 42-year-old man.

The police stated that the deceased and his friend went to Jaunpur's Bibiganj market to eat eggs, however, an argument broke out between them and they tried to settle it with a dare. In the dare Rs 2000 had to be paid to the person who finished eating 50 eggs.

While trying to complete the challenge, Yadav fell unconscious when he was going to eat his 42nd egg.

According to reports in IANS, the locals rushed him to the hospital where he was referred to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

He died two hours later and the doctors cited overeating as the reason for his death.