Chalakudy Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala: Congress snatches seat from Left-backed independent

Headlines

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing: First photos of the moon clicked by Vikram lander revealed by ISRO

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back? Report blames producer

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

10 tips to keep your gums health

6 movies with higher budget than Chandrayaan-3

8 lessons by Tulsidas for success, wealth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

HomeIndia

India

Chalakudy Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala: Congress snatches seat from Left-backed independent

CPI(M) Innocent, Congress' Benny Bahanan and BJP's AN Radhakrishnan were the key candidates in the fray in 2019.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 01:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chalakudy Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Benny Behanan of the Congress has scored a big win in Chalakudy to take the seat from the incumbent independent Innocent, who was backed by the LDF.

Behanan won the constituency with a margin of 132274 votes. He secured 47.81% of the votes to 34.45% for Innocent. BJP's AN Radhakrishnan secured 15.57%.

Election in Chalakudy constituency had taken place on April 23 in the third phase of Lok Sabha election. CPI(M) Innocent, Congress' Benny Bahanan and BJP's AN Radhakrishnan were the key candidates in the fray in 2019. 

Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency profile 

The election in phase 3 was held in 115 constituencies across 14 states.  
 
Independent candidate Innocent is the sitting MP in Chalakudy who had defeated Congress PC Chacko in 2014 by a margin of a little more than 10,000 votes. 
 
Actor-turned-politician Innocent is a popular Malayalam actor who will represent as LDF candidate in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election.  
 
The Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency is comprised of seven assembly segments which are Kaipamangalam, Chalakudy, Kodungallur, Perumbavoor, Angamaly, Aluva and Kunnathunad.
 
Out of 20 Lok Sabha constituencies, the Congress has fielded its candidates in 16 of them. 
 
As part of NDA's alliance in Kerala, BJP has allotted 5 seats to Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) and one seat to Kerala Congress led by PC Thomas.
 
Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
 
CPI(M): Innocent 
Congress: Benny Bahanan
BJP: AN Radhakrishnan
Marxist Communist Party of India (United): Jose Thomas 
Peoples Democratic Party: TA Mujeeb Rahman
Social Democratic Party of India: PP Moideen Kunju
Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist): Adv Suja Antony
BSP: N Johnson
Independents: KC Johnson, Noby Augustine, Fredy Jackson Pereira, MR Sathyadevan, Subramanian  
 
Chalakudy Lok Sabha results in 2014 and 2009
 
2014: Independent candidate Innocent (M) secured 358440 votes and defeated PC Chacko (M) of the Congress who got 344556 votes. 
 
2009: KP Dhanapalan (M) of the Congress got 399035 votes. He defeated Adv. UP Joseph (M) of the CPM who received 327356 votes. 
 
List of all 20 Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala
 
Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikkara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad
 
Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in 7 phases.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'I would...': Shah Rukh Khan on replacing Amitabh Bachchan in Don

Nag Panchami 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share with your loved ones

Chandrayaan-3 soft landing: What are the different kinds of moon missions?

Schoolgirl's emotional rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo' wins hearts, watch

Tomato prices have fallen to Rs 50-70 per kg with arrival of fresh crops: Centre

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE