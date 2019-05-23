Chalakudy Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala: Congress snatches seat from Left-backed independent

CPI(M) Innocent, Congress' Benny Bahanan and BJP's AN Radhakrishnan were the key candidates in the fray in 2019.

Chalakudy Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Benny Behanan of the Congress has scored a big win in Chalakudy to take the seat from the incumbent independent Innocent, who was backed by the LDF.

Behanan won the constituency with a margin of 132274 votes. He secured 47.81% of the votes to 34.45% for Innocent. BJP's AN Radhakrishnan secured 15.57%.

Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency profile

The election in phase 3 was held in 115 constituencies across 14 states.



Independent candidate Innocent is the sitting MP in Chalakudy who had defeated Congress PC Chacko in 2014 by a margin of a little more than 10,000 votes.



Actor-turned-politician Innocent is a popular Malayalam actor who will represent as LDF candidate in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election.



The Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency is comprised of seven assembly segments which are Kaipamangalam, Chalakudy, Kodungallur, Perumbavoor, Angamaly, Aluva and Kunnathunad.



Out of 20 Lok Sabha constituencies, the Congress has fielded its candidates in 16 of them.



As part of NDA's alliance in Kerala, BJP has allotted 5 seats to Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) and one seat to Kerala Congress led by PC Thomas.



Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates



CPI(M): Innocent

Congress: Benny Bahanan

BJP: AN Radhakrishnan

Marxist Communist Party of India (United): Jose Thomas

Peoples Democratic Party: TA Mujeeb Rahman

Social Democratic Party of India: PP Moideen Kunju

Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist): Adv Suja Antony

BSP: N Johnson

Independents: KC Johnson, Noby Augustine, Fredy Jackson Pereira, MR Sathyadevan, Subramanian



Chalakudy Lok Sabha results in 2014 and 2009



2014: Independent candidate Innocent (M) secured 358440 votes and defeated PC Chacko (M) of the Congress who got 344556 votes.



2009: KP Dhanapalan (M) of the Congress got 399035 votes. He defeated Adv. UP Joseph (M) of the CPM who received 327356 votes.



Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in 7 phases.