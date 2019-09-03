Chaiwala's tea stall to become tourist hub

Narendra Modi's humble origins are well-known and he himself has narrated tales from his past in his bid to connect with the masses of India. One of the most striking stories from the Indian Prime Minister's younger days is that in his youth, he was a tea seller. So much so that he even popularised the phrase 'chaiwala'. So no wonder that the stall from where PM Modi used to sell tea is now all set to be turned into a tourist spot.

Reportedly, PM Modi used to sell tea at the Vadnagar railway station in Gujarat during his younger days. The state government has now decided to turn the stall where he spent a considerable amount of time into a tourist spot.

It is reported that the plan is to promote the stall as a tourist spot without changing its integral essence or physical state. State tourism minister Prahlad Patel has already surveyed the stall and is learnt to have ordered for it to be covered with mirrors to preserve its authentic essence.

PM Modi's days of selling tea have been a much-discussed topic, considering the pinnacle of power he eventually rose to. He himself has said that he understands the plight of the common man because of his poorer days and this has helped him find many fans across the country.

He even deployed it in its attack at Opposition parties like the Congress, referring to his tea-selling days. "The Congress dislikes me because of my poor origins. Can a party stoop so low? Yes, a person belonging to a poor family has become Prime Minister. They do not fail to hide their contempt for this fact. Yes, I sold tea, but I did not commit the sin of selling the nation," he had said.

—Zee Media Newsroom